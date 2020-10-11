Video: COMICAL own goal for Estonia’s Marten Kuusk vs North Macedonia

We’ve seen enough examples of a goalkeeper miscontrolling a ball to justify the advice that the ball should be passed back into the wider areas, but you do need the keeper to be somewhere close to the goal.

Estonia had a disaster in the early minutes today as the keeper ventured away from his goal to make himself available for the back pass, but Marten Kusk sent the ball with a lot of pace and it’s on target.

The keeper has to hustle just to get to the ball, but he was too late..

Pictures from L’Equipe