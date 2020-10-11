Video: Harry Maguire brings his Man United form to England training as Liverpool star waltzes round him to score

You can imagine that the Man United players will be happy to get away for international duty this week after a terrible start to the season, but it looks like Harry Maguire has brought his form with him.

He’s been taking a lot of criticism for some awful defending that usually involves standing like a statue and being powerless to prevent anyone going past him, and that seems to be case again here:

Perhaps there’s more to it and it was a non contact session or they’ve been told to keep the tackling to a minimum, but it’s not a great look for the United captain as Alexander Arnold waltzes around him with apparent ease.