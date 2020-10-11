Video: Man City star de Bruyne shows his class with an outstanding pass vs England

There’s nothing better than an effortless through ball that just takes an entire defence out of the game, so Kevin de Bruyne will be gutted that his effort vs England will be largely forgotten.

He slows the game down and it just looks like there’s nothing on, but the entire England defence goes to sleep and the ball to Carrasco is absolute perfection:

Pictures from TUDN

Carrasco’s body shape means that he’s never going to put this away with the inside of his foot, and it’s a real shame that he couldn’t find a way to finish it off.