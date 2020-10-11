Menu

Video: Man United star David de Gea produces stunning save for Spain vs Switzerland

Manchester United FC
Manchester United superstar David de Gea produced an insane save to prevent Spain from conceding against Switzerland in last night’s UEFA Nations League clash.

Switzerland countered down the right flank, with a low cross eventually being drilled across the box.

The ball was left free to roll to Loris Benito at the far post, with the ace slotting the ball towards gaping left side of the goal, De Gea somehow managed to get down and tip the ball out for a corner.

Spain won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal.

This will be a massive confidence booster for the Spaniard, who has endured a difficult past couple of season with United – especially since he put pen to paper on a lucrative new contract last year.

