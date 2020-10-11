In the 38th minute of today’s UEFA Nations League tie between England and Belgium, the Three Lions were gifted the opportunity to equalise after Thomas Meunier conceded a penalty.
Meunier pulled back Jordan Henderson as a corner was being floated in, with the Liverpool man going to ground and winning a penalty for Gareth Southgate’s men.
Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot, the ace sent Simon Mignolet the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty after a lengthy stutter-step run up.
GOAL FOR ENGLAND! ???????
A good week gets even better for Marcus Rashford as he emphatically slots England's penalty.
? Watch the #NationsLeague clash live on Sky Sports Football
? Follow online here: https://t.co/VOLnET5kJy pic.twitter.com/44WH7hNdW6
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and TMC.
England have taken advantage of a big blunder from Meunier to draw level, but need to be much better in the second-half, they’ve created no clear-cut chances.