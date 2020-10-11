Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford equalises for England with ice-cold penalty vs Belgium

In the 38th minute of today’s UEFA Nations League tie between England and Belgium, the Three Lions were gifted the opportunity to equalise after Thomas Meunier conceded a penalty.

Meunier pulled back Jordan Henderson as a corner was being floated in, with the Liverpool man going to ground and winning a penalty for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot, the ace sent Simon Mignolet the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty after a lengthy stutter-step run up.

England have taken advantage of a big blunder from Meunier to draw level, but need to be much better in the second-half, they’ve created no clear-cut chances.

