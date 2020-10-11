Video: Mason Mount scores for England after massive deflection vs Belgium

In the 63rd minute of today’s UEFA Nations League encounter between England and Belgium, the Three Lions have taken the lead after a real stroke of luck.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold floated the ball wide, with Kieran Trippier doing excellent to head the ball back to Mason Mount.

The Chelsea talent faced up Toby Alderweireld before shifting the ball quickly and firing a speculative shot towards goal, the ball deflected off Alderweireld and looped into the back of the net.

Mason Mount (with the help of a deflection) scores to put England 2-1 up against Belgium. ?? pic.twitter.com/WC3Xeau1ur — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 11, 2020

Pictures from TMC.

This will certainly ease some of the unwarranted criticism that Mount is subjected to for both club and country.