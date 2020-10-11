Video: No reason for Chelsea to worry as Southgate explains why ace missed out for England today

There was a lot of chatter about England lining up with three right backs in their formation today, but it looks like it was the result of illness and injuries rather than an attempt at tactical genius from Gareth Southgate.

Ben Chilwell was expected to start by many but he was forced to miss the game through injury, but it doesn’t sound like it should be anything long term that will keep him out for Chelsea:

Gareth Southgate gives an update on Ben Chilwell as he recovers from illness pic.twitter.com/1Oi7Gmf7Ff — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 11, 2020

Frank Lampard is already having to deal with Edouard Mendy missing some time due to injury so this was the last thing he needed, but hopefully Chilwell will be back shortly.