Video: Real Madrid starlet Odegaard produces a fine assist for Haaland vs Romania

Norway have spent years in the international doldrums with little sign of progress, but things are looking up after the breakthrough of a very promising spine of the team.

Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer provides poise and class at the back, Martin Odegaard is full of creativity and can take control of a game while Erling Haaland will score a lot of goals.

It was Haaland and the Real Madrid man who linked up for their opener today, as Odegaard takes the defence out of the game with a sublime through ball and of course Haaland puts it away:

