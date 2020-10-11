Video: Romelu Lukaku scores penalty for Belgium vs England after rash Eric Dier challenge

In the 15th minute of today’s UEFA Nations League tie between England and Belgium, Romelu Lukaku fired Roberto Martinez’s side into the lead from the penalty spot.

A ball was played in behind for the centre-forward, with Eric Dier recklessly bringing Lukaku down and leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Former Premier League star Lukaku stepped up confidently by dishing out a stutter-step run before sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way with a powerful penalty.

There’s really no excuses for England after this, the defence escaped just minutes earlier after a Belgium goal was disallowed for a controversial offside call.

GOAL FOR BELGIUM ?? Romelu Lukaku dispatches from the spot after Eric Dier's rash tackle. ? Watch the #NationsLeague clash live on Sky Sports Football

? Follow online here: https://t.co/VOLnESNJS0 pic.twitter.com/6gHQBgpW60 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and TMC.

Gareth Southgate needs to do something to sort out these defensive problems before next summer’s European Championships.