It’s so easy to get carried away after a particularly shocking result, but Liverpool have gone from being formidable to wishing they still had Loris Karius in the space of a few weeks.

Depth in the goalkeeping position has always been the biggest concern about Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and Adrian has proven that he can’t be relied upon.

You need your back up to be professional and reliable when they do come in – they might not be capable of making wonder saves all the time, but they should have a mistake free game that gives you the best chance of winning.

Adrian makes too many mistakes to meet that criteria, but reports of a move for Jack Butland must be worrying for the fans too:

Jack Butland in line for Liverpool move to ease Jurgen Klopp's goalkeeper worries | @riccosrant https://t.co/jeJAOsLPT0 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 10, 2020

It’s bizarre that so many England goalkeepers initially shine before completely falling apart after a few years, and Butland has been an issue for Stoke in recent years.

This short compilation of his mistakes from last season contains everything that you don’t want to see as a fan – soft hands, letting easy shots go through him and some simply astonishing decision making: