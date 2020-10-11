Video: Wonderful moment as N’Golo Kante looks utterly dumbfounded by Billy Gilmour’s accent

Even fans who hate Chelsea will have a tough time trying to find a reason not to like N’Golo Kante.

His work ethic and general character is always wonderful to see as he just comes across as so humble and normal, but it’s clear that he will need to spend some more time with Billy Gilmour to get used to his accent.

This clip emerged with the two players discussing a rating for the new edition of FIFA, and Kante just looks absolutely mystified at Gilmour’s accent: