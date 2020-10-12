Good news for Liverpool ahead of Merseyside Derby provided in a peculiar way

There’s some good news to report for Liverpool fans – with Andy Robertson picking up a yellow card in Scotland’s 1-0 Nations League win over Slovakia last night.

Normally no side in their right mind would be celebrating a yellow card, but Robertson having his name jotted down in the referee’s notebook yesterday evening has actually done Liverpool a favour.

As the Mirror report, Robertson is now suspended for Scotland’s fixture against Czech Republic on Wednesday, meaning that the left-back will get a full week’s rest before the Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

Everton are currently top of the league and have outlined their credentials as a serious competitor this term. It’s a mouth-watering fixture on the horizon later this week, and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be quietly pleased at Robertson’s unavailability.

His full-back counterpart Trent Alexander-Arnold featured for England against Belgium yesterday night, so from a Liverpool perspective, there’ll be hopes that Reece James comes into the fold so the Reds have two fresh full-backs on Saturday night.