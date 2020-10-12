Arsene Wenger to narrate documentary about time at Arsenal and the Invincibles

According to Variety, a feature-length documentary about Arsene Wenger’s time at Arsenal is set to be released in early 2022.

Variety report that the Frenchman is set to narrate the creation himself, with the documentary to explore different parts of Wenger’s career, as well as a focus on Arsenal’s phenomenal Invincibles season.

The Gunners went unbeaten in the 03/04 Premier League campaign, with the north London outfit securing the title after winning a tally of 90 points.

This feat has yet to be matched since, making this achievement from Wenger and the Gunners even more impressive as times goes by.

Variety report that Canal Plus have commissioned the exciting feature-length look at one of the figures that transformed the Premier League, with it set to be released in early 2022.

As of yet, there’s no news on how this will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, but we’re sure that this will all be made clear closer to the release date.

Wenger won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup on an astonishing seven occasions during his 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

The Frenchman left his post at the end of the 17/18 season after years of mediocrity ultimately led for a majority of the fanbase to call for the legendary figure’s departure.