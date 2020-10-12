According to the Athletic’s (subscription required) transfer survey with unnamed agents, one expects Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour to ‘force’ through a loan exit in the January transfer window.

Gilmour has been sidelined with a knee injury since July and will first-team football very hard to come by for the Blues after a promising breakthrough season last time out.

The agent also claimed that Fikayo Tomori should look to do the same, but the centre-back has started to reestablish himself as an important first-team player so it’s far too early to make this call.

Here’s what the agent told the Athletic on the Chelsea front:

“Younger lads that didn’t go on loan will force a move, the Carabao Cup is out of the window for the next two months as the rounds have already been played.”

“Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour should go in January.”

The Athletic reiterated that any ‘unsettled’ players are in a better position than usual owing to the later start to the season, as there’s less time for them to have to wait until the January market opens up.

Gilmour made 11 first-team appearances last season, with most of the ace’s starts coming in the domestic cup competitions.

The Scotsman’s announced himself as a promising talent to keep an eye on with a fantastic performance in the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

With Frank Lampard now deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation with marquee man Kai Havertz at No.10, it will be difficult for Gilmour to get action ahead of senior central midfielders N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic with just two starting spots up for grabs.