Everton are reportedly rivalling West Ham for the potential transfer of Bournemouth star Josh King.

The transfer window remains open for a few more days for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs, and King is one of the biggest names currently playing outside of the top flight.

The Norway international has impressed in his time with Bournemouth, having shown what he can do at Premier League level before the Cherries’ relegation at the end of last season.

According to talkSPORT, Everton and West Ham could now both be in the running to sign King in the coming days, though the Hammers have just seen a £13million offer rejected for the 28-year-old forward.

King could certainly strengthen both these sides, with West Ham in particular still looking in need of a little more strengthening for the season ahead.

Everton might simply benefit from more depth up front, though they currently look in good shape after a fine start to the season, largely thanks to the prolific form of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT provided an update on the situation, saying: “West Ham are looking to be very active over the next few days.

“I can tell you they’ve had a £13million bid rejected for the Bournemouth forward Joshua King.

“Bournemouth have not only rejected that, but they seem to be a bit unhappy that King has actually held talks regarding personal terms with West Ham before the two clubs have agreed a fee.

“There could well be some fall out with that one, I know West Ham are denying that but Bournemouth, as I understand, are not happy.

“They want closer to £17m. He’s out of contract next summer, though, and I think £13m for player in the last eight or nine months of his contract is good money.

“The fact Bournemouth have turned it down does suggest that maybe they’re expecting a bid from another club, and possibly that club would be Everton.

“After they let Moise Kean go last week, if Calvert-Lewin was to get injured, I think they’d be short of cover there and Joshua King can play across that front line, so it would be an attractive signing for Carlo Ancelotti.”