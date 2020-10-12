According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Frank Lampard’s fallout with Marcos Alonso actually led to Chelsea blocking themselves from parting with another out-of-favour left-back in Emerson Palmieri.

Calciomercato report that Marcos Alonso was offered on a loan deal, which included an obligatory option to make the deal permanent after the ace’s drama during the 3-3 draw against West Brom.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Lampard was left furious with the Spaniard’s attempt to watch the second-half of that tie from the team bus.

The Chelsea boss was so disgraced by Alonso’s disrespectful behaviour that he blasted the full-back in front of the entire dressing room after the game, in which the Blues rescued a point from 3-0 down.

Alonso made costly defensive errors for two of Albion’s goals, with the attack-minded ace’s frailties also exposed in this moment, as his dangerous lack of pace became abundantly clear.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I could talk for five or six hours’ – Busquets lays bare the problems at Barcelona Partey’s dad ‘hoped’ a ‘bigger team’ than Arsenal would sign Thomas amid Chelsea and Juventus interest ‘Messi won the titles, not Guardiola’ – Magath blames Man City’s boring style for Champions League failure

Calciomercato state that Juventus continuously requested a move for Emerson instead, in a loan deal that would contain an option to make the deal permanent – not a mandatory one.

It’s even claimed that Chelsea would’ve accepted a deal of this nature before Alonso’s saga led to them recklessly attempting to move on the Spaniard instead – costing them the chance to part with Emerson.

Calciomercato add that Juventus tried to push forward with a move for Emerson all the way through till Sunday – the day before Deadline Day – but couldn’t find an agreement with the Blues.

Juventus were on the hunt for a new left-back due to Alex Sandro’s injury troubles over the last couple of seasons, with the Brazilian currently sidelined.

Youngster Gianluca Frabotta started in Juventus’ first game of the season, with ex-Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado deputising in this position for the second.

Chelsea are usually one of the clubs that negotiate exits the best, but they seriously messed up the chance to loan out Emerson to Juventus with their insistence to offload Alonso.

Both Alonso and Emerson will be expected to see little action this season after the big-money arrival of Ben Chilwell, who Chelsea seem to have earmarked as a long-term left-back.