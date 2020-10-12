‘Another level’ – Tottenham staff blown away by summer signing in training

Football London Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has revealed just how impressed the club’s staff have been with summer signing Gareth Bale in training.

Bale fell out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane and was subsequently loaned to former employers Tottenham in the summer.

If the Welshman can stay fit, you have to think he will prove to be quite the addition to Jose Mourinho’s frontline, and as per Football London’s Alasdair Gold, he’s been even better than expected.

He’s quoted by his publication saying:

“Staff and players have been blown away by what he’s been doing in training. I’m told he’s been “another level” at Hotspur Way this week. There’s a hope that he could be ready to play some part against West Ham after the international break and we know what he can do against the Hammers.”

Bale will be lining up with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at the tip of Spurs’ attack. Mourinho will no doubt be licking his lips at the prospect, with his men already putting six past Manchester United without their new signing.

If Bale is still at the top of his game and is able to produce performances in the Premier League like he did prior to his move to Real Madrid, Spurs are in for a treat.

If Alasdair Gold’s information is accurate, the rest of the league ought to be wary.