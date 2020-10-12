Having started off the 2020/21 Premier League season well enough without being fantastic, the last news that Pep Guardiola will want to hear is that one of his best players has been injured on international duty.

However, that’s exactly the fate that has befallen Kevin De Bruyne, who was sent home by Belgium on Monday evening.

Although it’s unclear what the problem is at this moment, the injury is evidently bad enough to keep the attacking midfielder out of Belgium’s match against Iceland this week.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020

Man City play a resurgent Arsenal side at the weekend, managed by Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have already beaten City with Arteta at the helm and another defeat here will dampen the enthusiasm at the Etihad Stadium.

Not that it seems to have bothered these supporters, who have taken to social media to suggest that it’s either great news for the north Londoners or perhaps De Bruyne is being deliberately saved for that fixture.

Good news for Arsenal — Mohammed Gulani (@dangaye2121) October 12, 2020

The first of a lot to avoid playing against Partey. — Lwazi Xaba (@lwazixaba_) October 12, 2020

He’ll play on Saturday – trust me. — Lovro Papež (@slovenianGooner) October 12, 2020