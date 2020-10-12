Liverpool continue to go from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp.

In the five years since the German has been at the helm, they’ve lost a League Cup final, a Europa League final and a Champions League final.

However, they’ve also won a Champions League final and then followed it up with their first Premier League in 30 years.

Even the fact that they qualified for the finals they lost can be seen as a pattern. Klopp is a serial finalist and even if he doesn’t always win, it’s not for the want of trying.

The Reds supporters have taken him firmly to their hearts already, his mixture of genuine warmth, personality and charisma, a winning combination.

It’s not only the fans who have appreciated what the German has done for them in a relatively short space of time either.

“There is no facade with Jurgen. There is no show for the cameras. He is a massive personality and a great motivator of men,” former chief executive, Peter Moore, said to BBC Sport.

“We often reflect on the Bill Shankly era. The phrase he used was ‘I was made for Liverpool and Liverpool was made for me’. The same could be said of Jurgen. I think he is a Scouser at heart.

“He has all the attributes; caring for people, warm personality, he is charismatic and incredibly articulate. He understands the values of the club, what it means to the fans and how important they are collectively.

“Shankly called it The Holy Trinity – managers, players, fans. Jurgen recognises it. There is a psychological bond between manager and fans. We have had lots of that at Liverpool over the decades but the closest example is what Shankly and Jurgen Klopp have done.”

Although he’ll be around for a while yet at Anfield, Klopp will want to make sure he’s left the best possible legacy for his successor, who might just find that trying to follow the German is a poisoned chalice.