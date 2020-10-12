It’s not been the best of transfer windows for West Ham and David Moyes.

Consistently turned down by their preferred transfer targets, including Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, and having let go one of their brightest prospects in Grady Diangana, things weren’t looking good for the Hammers.

With the window for deals with foreign clubs having already closed, it left Moyes with only those players in the English Championship and Leagues One and Two to choose from.

Fortunately, they’ve managed to strengthen in one of the areas that they need it most – central defence.

According to BBC Sport, the east Londoners have signed Watford defender Craig Dawson on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

“I can’t wait to get started and share my experience. We’ve got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can’t wait,” Dawson is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“It’s a talented group and I can add competition to that backline, so hopefully I can slot straight in with the lads and help them improve their game as well.”

With Dawson now secured, there are just a few days left for West Ham to be able to get a deal for Brentford’s Said Benrahma over the line.

It still doesn’t represent a great transfer window for the club even if he does arrive, but at least it would look a little more respectable.