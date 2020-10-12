Video: Erik Hurtado scores amazing goal of the season contender in MLS clash

Erik Hurtado may have scored one of the goals of the season with his stunning volley for Sporting Kansas City against Nashville in the MLS.

Just sit back and enjoy this amazing strike in the video below, which is almost Marco van Basten-esque from Hurtado…

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING & WATCH THIS ERIK HURTADO VOLLEY! ? #SKCvNSH pic.twitter.com/JcKcOW48rm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 12, 2020

Hurtado couldn’t have hit this any better, and it’s a very difficult technique to adjust your position and get such a good contact on the ball from that kind of cross-field ball.

We’re used to looking out for the big names in the MLS who previously played in Europe when they were younger, but Hurtado’s moment of brilliance shows the MLS is more than just a retirement home for stars of European football.