Barcelona have had one of the worst summers imaginable what with Lionel Messi wanting to leave, the 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich and much, much more.

It’s a wonder that the team haven’t completely imploded, but it’s to Ronald Koeman’s credit that not only have they not done that but they look like a coherent, hungry unit.

There’s still clearly an awful lot going on behind the scenes, and midfielder Sergio Busquets has given everyone a stark reminder of just how bad life is at the Camp Nou at the moment.

“It’s not Barca’s best moment, I could talk for five or six hours about it in detail,” he told reporters per Diario Sport and cited by Football Espana.

“This has not been our best year either individually or collectively. Football is a team sport.

“That spell has ended and now we have the opportunity to start afresh.”

It can’t be easy to be working against that backdrop and with the knowledge that presidential elections could be just around the corner too.

Depending how that ends up, it could even see Ronald Koeman relieved of his duties if certain candidates are elected.

Regardless, Busquets and his colleagues need to carry on their good form in the meantime to keep Barca as close to the top of the table as possible.