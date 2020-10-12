Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes to Twitter to celebrate training return after COVID-19 recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in training. The AC Milan forward shared a picture of him returning to the pitch after recovering from coronavirus.

Ibrahimovic netted three goals in his first two appearances for Milan at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, before his first full season back at the San Siro hit a roadblock.

As Sky Sports report, the Swede tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that he was forced into self-isolation and unable to play for the Rossoneri, despite experiencing no symptoms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enough disruption to the football world. Targeting the players we enjoy watching the most is a cruel attempt at derailing the reboot.

Fear not, though, for Zlatan is back and now available for selection for Milan. Ibrahimovic shared the below post on his Twitter account, seemingly revealing his delight at his return to action.

There have been much more serious and distressing consequences of the pandemic than the absence of players like Ibrahimovic. We ought to count ourselves fortunate that it’s this alone causing the problems in football.

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s great to see Ibra back in the mix, though!