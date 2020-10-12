Jurgen Klopp calls convinced Thiago Alcantara to join Liverpool despite late offer to rejoin Barcelona

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano in a transfer window summary piece for the Guardian, video calls with Jurgen Klopp convinced Thiago Alcantara to join Liverpool over Barcelona.

Romano reports that Thiago was set to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, with a club photographer even present, when he left and then ultimately decided to leave the Bavarians.

It’s added that the Premier League champions signed the maestro in a transfer worth €25m, plus bonuses, with the famed Italian journalist claiming that this is the ‘deal of the year’.

Romano claims that Thiago’s calls with Klopp convinced him that Anfield was the place to go, despite Barcelona making ‘last-minute attempts’ to re-sign the star.

Thiago was at Barcelona for eight years, it speaks volumes of Klopp that he managed to convince the Spaniard that Liverpool was the right move over a club where he spent most of his teenage life.

The Spain international made his debut for the Reds when he came on at halftime in the Premier League encounter against Chelsea, with Klopp impressed with Thiago’s ‘natural’ display on his first outing.

The deep-lying playmaker has yet to make any more appearances for the Merseyside outfit, due to Thiago self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool have secured a world-class player for a moderate fee, one that gives them a completely different dimension and more creativity in midfield as well.