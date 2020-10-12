Video: Kylian Mbappe calls Cristiano Ronaldo “idol” after sharing bromance on the pitch

Kylian Mbappe has tweeted that Cristiano Ronaldo is an “idol” after the pair were seen sharing a moment of true bromance on the pitch.

Mbappe and Ronaldo came up against each other as France and Portugal contested their Nations League clash last night, and it’s clear there’s a huge amount of respect between the pair…

Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a special moment this is. pic.twitter.com/EHy1ti4rbG — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 11, 2020

See the video above as the pair embraced and chatted on the pitch, in what was a nice moment between one of the current GOATs and perhaps the future one.

Mbappe tweeted about the moment afterwards to show just how much he clearly respects Ronaldo…