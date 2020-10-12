Menu

Video: Kylian Mbappe calls Cristiano Ronaldo “idol” after sharing bromance on the pitch

Juventus
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe has tweeted that Cristiano Ronaldo is an “idol” after the pair were seen sharing a moment of true bromance on the pitch.

Mbappe and Ronaldo came up against each other as France and Portugal contested their Nations League clash last night, and it’s clear there’s a huge amount of respect between the pair…

See the video above as the pair embraced and chatted on the pitch, in what was a nice moment between one of the current GOATs and perhaps the future one.

Mbappe tweeted about the moment afterwards to show just how much he clearly respects Ronaldo…

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.