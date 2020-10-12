Liverpool and Chelsea set to lock horns in race to sign Grimsby Town 15-year-old duo

Two Grimsby Town teenagers have landed themselves on the radars of both Liverpool and Chelsea, according to a report published by The Athletic.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both made a habit of stockpiling some of the greatest young talent the world has on offer in recent years. It’s a sure-fire way of preparing your team for the future.

Either you develop the players into future first-team stars, or you loan them out, bank the fees you receive in return and ultimately sell them for a profit when the time is right.

It’s a win-win in most cases.

As per The Athletic, Louis Boyd and Ben Grist of Grimsby Town, who are currently sat 23rd in League Two, have emerged on the radars of the two Premier League giants.

The pair have already made their debuts for the club, despite being just 15-years-old. It makes you wonder if they’d be better off sticking around in order to ensure they’re receiving first-team opportunities.

Though, it must be virtually impossible to turn down interest from clubs of that calibre at such a young age, especially when you’re current employers face a battle to remain in the football league.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens – but either way- remember the names!