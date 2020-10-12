Klopp eyes transfer of big-name forward due to Liverpool tactical concern

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

According to Don Balon, the prolific young Norway international is being eyed up by the Reds boss due to growing concerns that his current attacking tactics have been figured out a bit.

Haaland looks one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe at the moment after an explosive breakthrough season last year, with his scoring touch continuing into this term.

He’s certainly a different kind of forward to Roberto Firmino, with the classy Brazilian a key part of Klopp’s side for a number of years now, but without ever being a particularly prolific player.

Don Balon suggest Liverpool may now seek to change things around up front, with the tactic of Firmino dropping off and the goals primarily coming from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane perhaps one that is being increasingly figured out by opposition teams.

All the best sides have to freshen things up sometimes, and it’s hard to argue against adding a lethal finisher like Haaland to this Liverpool squad.

One imagines, however, that the talented 20-year-old will have much of Europe’s elite after him in upcoming transfer windows.