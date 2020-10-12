Remarkable Romelu Lukaku stat proves that he has reached world-class standard

Romelu Lukaku has polarised opinion over the years, but this stat posted by ESPN proves that the Inter Milan striker is able to keep pace with the best in the game.

Lukaku netted his 53rd goal for Belgium yesterday evening during a 2-1 defeat to England. The striker was unplayable in the first-half, but his influence faded away into the second period.

One thing is for sure, the former Chelsea and Manchester United centre-forward has developed into one of the deadliest frontmen on the planet, and this stat shared by ESPN proves it.

Romelu Lukaku has a better goals-per-game ratio at the international level than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ? pic.twitter.com/DlnNZ3m5Zu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 11, 2020

Of course, Ronaldo has a much larger sample size, and has also won the European Championships and Nations League with Portugal – but Lukaku’s international exploits are impressive nonetheless.

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest ever to play the game, but he has often faltered with Argentina. Lukaku has proven that he can do it for both club and country.

Considering Man United were forced to acquire a veteran forward on a free transfer in the shape of Edinson Cavani, you could argue that they’d be better off if they kept Lukaku around.

Although, you could say the same for Chelsea.

He looks as happy as ever at Inter, however. Antonio Conte looks to be bringing the best out of the big Belgian, with both his club and international sides reaping the rewards for it.