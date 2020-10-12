Man United blocked eleventh hour move from Everton despite appealing financial proposal

Everton made their move to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero on deadline day – but the Red Devils blocked the move, according to The Athletic.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the return of now England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The Argentine was left out of his side’s squad for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

You couldn’t hold it against him if he was looking for a way out the United exit door as a result, and The Athletic believe that he was provided one on deadline day, by Premier League counterparts Everton.

The report claims that the Toffees proposed a £2M loan fee and were willing to cover Romero’s entire wage packet, but United were unwilling to allow the 33-year-old to a side who are now very much a direct competitor.

Romero would have provided much desired competition for Jordan Pickford, who has been continually error-prone for Everton over the past 18 months. Perhaps that’s why Man United were not willing to allow the move to happen.

From a financial perspective, the move likely appealed to United, but with the league being as competitive as ever, any team would be hesitant to strengthen any of their competitors.

Romero will have to wait and see if there will be interest from elsewhere, but a transfer to another Premier League club is now off the table following the transfer window’s end.