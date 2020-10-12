Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has apparently stated he wants the club to focus on signing strikers like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland over Jadon Sancho.

This is according to Alison Bender, who posted a video of Scholes discussing the Man Utd transfer situation with Stadium Astro.

Although the video clip itself doesn’t contain Scholes specifically singling out Haaland and Kane as his ideal targets, Bender states that he told her that would have been his preference…

“There’s been a lot of money spent, but has it been spent on the manager’s first choices?” Scholes tells me he wants Kane or Haaland, forget Sancho, he’s not the position they need. We also chatted a lot about defenders for @stadiumastro #scholes #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/PAH6bbGnFj — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) October 9, 2020

In general, Scholes acknowledges that United have had a lot of money to spend, citing the examples of recent signings such as Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils also brought in Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani this summer, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad still looks a little weak in a number of areas.

Sancho might be the dream for many United fans after his incredible form for Borussia Dortmund, but Haaland and Kane would also be exciting additions to their attack.

For now, Cavani should fill that role up front, but the 33-year-old Uruguayan is surely only a short-term option in that area of the pitch, and a young centre-forward like Haaland in particular could be ideal for the long run.