Solskjaer takes swipe back at Monchi for criticising Manchester United’s lack of sporting director

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a little dig back at Sevilla chief Monchi, who recently expressed his disbelief at the club still not having a sporting director in place.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the finest in the world in his role, having worked his magic in his time with Sevilla, a club with a superb recent record of buying talented young players on the cheap and selling them on for a big profit.

There are many other examples of smaller clubs around Europe benefiting hugely from this model, whereas United have often over-spent on players who have not lived up to expectations at all.

Monchi clearly wasn’t too impressed with Man Utd judging by his recent quotes to the Telegraph, but Solskjaer got a touch defensive about it when it was put to him.

The Norwegian tactician suggested Monchi might just be keen to express how well he’s doing without really having much of an idea about what’s really going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

“There’s always people who want to talk about how well they’re running things and how well they’re doing,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“We’ve all got different views on how football should be played and how clubs should be run.

“We’ve got good people running our club and there’s always discussions behind the scenes, which people don’t know about, around how we’re doing things and evaluating everything.

“It’s a process the club is going through all the time, discussing if we’ve got the right people in the right positions.

“It’s not for me to say whether we should have a Director of Football.

“At the moment we’re working with this structure and I feel the results last season we’ve seen a big improvement, fans looked at us and said we’re moving in the right direction. Hopefully we can carry that on this season.”