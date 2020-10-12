Chelsea’s Mason Mount jumps on viral Twitter trend, backfires immensely

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount jumped on the ‘How it started, How it’s going’ Twitter trend last night – and it’s safe to say it backfired on him.

Mount put in a man of the match display for England last night during a 2-1 win over Belgium yesterday evening. It was his second-half goal that ultimately separated the the two sides and secured Gareth Southgate’s men a significant three points in their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Mount took to Twitter following the game to celebrate his rise to the top of the international game, posting pictures of him representing his country against Belgium at both youth and senior level. He used the latest viral Twitter trend to do so.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/t6gOIVRqdn — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) October 11, 2020

Unfortunately for young Mason, fans saw it as an opportunity to speculate where he may end later down the line, and it’s fair to say that some of the replies were not so kind. Here’s an idea of how football Twitter jumped on Mase’s case. He probably regrets posting it now!

Mason Mount to Sainsbury’s – heard it here first!