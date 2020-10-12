Revealed: Manchester United flop in line for Barcelona transfer in January

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay could reportedly still be set for a transfer to Barcelona once the window opens again in January.

The Netherlands international has starred for current club Lyon, despite struggling earlier in his career at Man Utd, and it now looks like he’s in line for a big move this winter.

Depay was targeted by Barcelona for much of the summer by his former national team boss Ronald Koeman, but a deal never materialised for a variety of reasons.

Barca initially made Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez their top target, but when that deal failed, it seems there wasn’t time to strike an agreement for Depay.

Still, according to Marca, he remains likely to be targeted by Barcelona in January and it seems the 26-year-old would still be keen to link up with Koeman at the Nou Camp.

United fans may well be surprised to see how much Depay has improved since his underwhelming spell at Old Trafford, though in fairness he arrived at the club in difficult circumstances.

The team was generally struggling under Louis van Gaal, who was then replaced by Jose Mourinho, at which point Depay had fallen out of favour and seemed unlikely to win his place back under the Portuguese tactician.