Arsenal outcast handed £8M loyalty bonus despite not playing a minute this season

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil received an £8M loyalty bonus from the Gunners last month, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

This one’s going to ruffle a few feathers…

Ozil’s fall from grace during his time at the Emirates has been stark and frustrating for the Arsenal faithful. They were delighted when he signed a new contract back in 2018 – in hindsight it’s proven to be a bad bit of business.

At the time of Ozil’s contract extension, the Independent reported that the German would be earning £350K-a-week. That’s turned into £350K-a-week to not even make the match-day squad.

That will no doubt be much to the frustration of Arsenal fans, and unfortunately, this latest report from reputable journalist David Ornstein is going to make matters even worse.

Ornstein writes for The Athletic that Ozil received a loyalty bonus in the region of £8M from Arsenal last month. It was reportedly part of the agreement which convinced the 31-year-old to stick around in North London.

It makes for unpleasant reading, especially in the midst of a pandemic with so many struggling financially, that Ozil was handed an £8M gift while contributing absolutely nothing to Arsenal’s cause.

Although, it begs the question – is he in the wrong for accepting it, or is it entirely Arsenal’s doing in writing up the agreement with him in the first place?

Either way, Ozil will be laughing all the way to the bank.