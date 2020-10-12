Thomas Meunier clearly felt Jordan Henderson dived for England’s penalty in last night’s win over Belgium.

The Borussia Dortmund full-back makes his feelings very clear in the video clip below as he talks with the Liverpool captain after the game and appears to mimic his dive…

Thomas Meunier doing an impression of Jordan Henderson winning the penalty ?@ThomMills @JHenderson pic.twitter.com/iZL8qjsxar — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2020

The pair seemed engaged in a friendly conversation, however, with things never looking likely boiling over into a full-blown argument.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount gave the Three Lions the 2-1 victory in last night’s Nations League clash.