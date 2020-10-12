Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed that Mason Mount can be England’s answer to Kevin De Bruyne after the Chelsea man’s man of the match performance against Belgium last night, report the Daily Mail.

Mount’s tireless 88 minute display against Roberto Martinez’s ‘Red Devils’ showed exactly why Gareth Southgate opted to include him in his starting eleven. His work on and off the ball for both club and country is truly commendable.

The 21-year-old also marked what was his ninth England cap with his second goal, one that was handed to him via a huge slice of luck in the form of a monumental deflection, but they all count.

One man who appeared as impressed as anyone with Mount’s display was Jamie Redknapp, a former England international midfielder himself. He’s quoted by the Daily Mail drawing comparisons between Mount and Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne:

“We were purring watching some of Kevin De Bruyne’s passes and he comes to find the ball. When we talk about Mount I want him to do that more, he can do it for us, you haven’t got to stay out on the right.”

De Bruyne is a one-of-a-kind talent, as great as Mount is and could become. The Manchester City playmaker’s movement to find pockets of space in the final third and almost unparalleled final ball place him streets ahead of his counterparts.

Mount possesses all the tools to develop into a world-class midfielder, with the combination of his talent and the faith he has from his manager’s for both club and country, but De Bruyne is going to take some catching.