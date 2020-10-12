Mason Mount pictured with England MOTM award, immediately trolled by Chelsea teammate

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was named England man of the match after his heavily deflected strike secured all three points for Gareth Southgate’s men in a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Belgium, ranked number one in the world heading into the game at Wembley, provided England with an opportunity to measure up against the elite – and you have to say – Southgate’s side looked pretty good.

One man in particular who stood out was match-winner Mason Mount, who although is just 21-years-old, looked as mature and accomplished as any player on the pitch.

After the final whistle, Mount received the recognition that he deserved, picking up the man of the match award.

Mount was, unfortunately for him, immediately trolled by Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell on Twitter, despite being the man who wrapped up a significant win for England at Wembley.

This is a bit of a violation from Chilwell, but in fairness, the barnet is incredibly questionable from young Mason.

Mount is a lot easier to like since toning down the quiff. If he continues to perform for his country as he did last night, and keeps the hair gel to a minimum, he’ll no doubt be on the plane to the Euros next summer.