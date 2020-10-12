Paul Scholes named caretaker manager of Salford City in surprise move

Salford City have named Manchester United legend Paul Scholes as their caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander.

The club have confirmed this on their official site today, and it may well come as a surprise to some as Scholes lacks managerial experience after only 31 days in charge of Oldham in a previous spell.

It would also be a worrying trend in football if club owners or co-owners, of which Scholes is one, started to sack managers and then take the jobs themselves.

The former England international will be joined by Warren Joyce on the coaching team once he is out of self isolation, according to the club statement.

Scholes was a great player in his day, and has earned a reputation as an outspoken pundit since then, though it remains unclear if he really has what it takes to succeed in management.

United fans will be interested to see how their former hero gets on, but it doesn’t seem like the most stable situation at Salford City at the moment.

Other Red Devils legends such as Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs also own a stake in the League Two club.