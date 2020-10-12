Ahead of an expected second debut for Gareth Bale at Tottenham, one of his former Real Madrid colleagues has hit out at those people who have suggested that the Welshman was a negative influence.

The most successful British player to play abroad, Bale can be considered an unqualified success at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if the last 12-18 months of his time there seemed to be full of friction and difficulties.

Luka Modric also lined up alongside Bale at Tottenham and the Croatian doesn’t believe that the latter should be judged by what was happening off the pitch during what appear to have been his final months at the club.

“I have spent most of my professional career with Gareth,” he said to El Partidazo de Cope, cited by talkSPORT.

“What I can say is that he is a spectacular guy. He is shy and what is said about Gareth is not fair. They judge him for the last few years and what he has done in Madrid is impressive.

“He spoke a little Spanish in the dressing room. In recent years a lot of things have come out and they forget everything he has done.

“Everyone has their own behaviour and the way of transmitting it. People quickly forget what Bale has done.

“Gareth didn’t socialise much, but in the dressing room he was fine.”

Bale will surely be hoping to make the same impression at Spurs that James Rodriguez has at Everton.

The Colombian has rid himself of the shackles and has recently been named Premier League player of the month.

The Welshman hasn’t played in a while, so it could take him some time to get back up to speed, but as long as his injury curse doesn’t hamper him, Tottenham will be hoping he can replicate some of the form he showed to earn himself the move to Madrid in the first place.