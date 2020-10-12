Menu

(Photo) – Classy Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga

International Football
Posted by

Although Cristiano Ronaldo gets his fare share of bad press, there’s little doubting his class.

The latest example of that came right after the Portugal v France match on Sunday night, a game which ended goalless.

Up and coming midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga managed to obtain Ronaldo’s shirt and, taking to social media, his joy at getting his hands on it was entirely obvious.

‘I don’t wash it’ the caption simply said.

Big things are expected of the youngster in the game, but regardless of whether he gets to the very top, he’ll surely always look back with fondness on the night he managed to get Ronaldo’s shirt.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Eduardo Camavinga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.