Although Cristiano Ronaldo gets his fare share of bad press, there’s little doubting his class.

The latest example of that came right after the Portugal v France match on Sunday night, a game which ended goalless.

Up and coming midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga managed to obtain Ronaldo’s shirt and, taking to social media, his joy at getting his hands on it was entirely obvious.

‘I don’t wash it’ the caption simply said.

Big things are expected of the youngster in the game, but regardless of whether he gets to the very top, he’ll surely always look back with fondness on the night he managed to get Ronaldo’s shirt.