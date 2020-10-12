According to Spanish publication Marca, Luka Modric has confirmed that he’d ‘like’ to stay at Real Madrid, with the midfielder’s contract currently set to expire next summer.

The 35-year-old stated that he takes things on a ‘match to match’ basis, adding that his intention is to stay with Los Blancos as long as he’s still an ‘important player’ to the side.

Modric made the comments on his future whilst away with Croatia on international duty. The maestro joined Madrid for €35m in the summer of 2012 and has been a key player for the side ever since.

In the interview, Modric also thanks Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic for allowing him to miss international duty in September in favour of completing pre-season with Madrid.

Here’s what Modric had to say on his future at the Bernabeu:

“It’s the same as with the national team. I go from match to match and then we’ll see what happens, of course I’d like to stay at Real Madrid.”

“However, I am aware that I am at a certain age and the club must do the best for everyone. As long as I feel that I am an important part of Real Madrid, I would like to stay.”

“When that is no longer the case, I will look for new challenges. However, this issue is not yet on the agenda.”

Modric is still a key figure within Zinedine Zidane’s team, appearing in all four of Madrid’s La Liga encounters to date – starting in all but one of them.

The pass master has made 347 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 22 times and laying on a phenomenal 55 assists to his teammates.

There’s no doubt that Modric will go down as one of the best central midfielders of his generation after already firmly establishing himself as one of Croatia’s best players of all time.