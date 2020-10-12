Roy Keane unimpressed with Man United star’s ‘body language’ in England vs Belgium game

According to the Metro, Manchester United legend Roy Keane was not pleased at all with Marcus Rashford’s ‘body language’ for England in yesterday’s win against Belgium

Keane made the comments whilst covering the game for ITV Football, the Irishman pointed out that Rashford’s ‘body language’ should’ve been ‘better’ in the first-half.

The outspoken former midfielder even suggested that England boss Gareth Southgate should have told Rashford to ‘cut out’ the ‘nonsense’ during the halftime break.

The 22-year-old equalised for the Three Lions in the 38th minute of the tie after Jordan Henderson was brought down at a corner, Rashford tucked away a brilliant penalty.

Here’s what the Manchester United legend had to say on Rashford’s display for England:

“Rashford in the first-half was going through the motions. I just want to make a point, Rashford, his body language in the first half, he needs to do better.”

“And then he started doing what he should be doing, running at people, getting forward, doing things quickly.”

“Gareth Southgate should have said something at half-time, cut out this nonsense, kind of standing on the ball.”

“Pass it and run, pass it and move and, again, it was excellent play between Rice and Rashford at the end but simplify the game.”

“Remember what got you into this England team and that’s running at people. That’s your strength.”

Keane has transitioned his hard-man and no-nonsense reputation as a player into his stance as a pundit, with the Irishman not afraid to call anyone out when he’s live on the air.

As much as we’re used to this from Keane, his comments on Rashford’s performance and his ‘body language’ in the first-half especially are very harsh and perhaps unwarranted.

With all respect, it’s clear that Southgate has set up the side in a negative defensive manner with three centre-backs and two wing-backs – in a bid to improve England’s fortunes against top teams.

This of course has led to the side becoming much less entertaining to watch, with a general lack of creativity across the board.

Rashford doesn’t deserve to be singled out for perhaps dropping his head in the opening period of the game, when the side failed to create any real clear-cut chances.

The youngster also showed his driven character to become a much brighter spark in the second-half, with Rashford’s link-up play in a move with Declan Rice highlighting his dangerous direct ability.