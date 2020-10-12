Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara back in training in major boost for Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

According to the Mirror, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have both returned to training for Liverpool today, with the pair completing their period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

With the duo returning to Melwood, they have both produced the two negative results required after a period of self-isolation after their initial positive tests.

Thiago missed the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal and Premier League tie against Aston Villa after it was announced that the contracted the virus.

Mane tested positive for Covid-19 just two days before Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park. Jurgen Klopp’s side were embarrassed in a shocking 7-2 defeat.

Thiago had already hinted that he’d recovered from the virus that has taken over the world, by posting a picture of himself walking through the streets of Merseyside.

There’s absolutely no doubt that this is a major boost for Klopp, as his side will return after the international break with a massive clash against in-form local rivals Everton.

After such a terrible performance against the Villa, having Mane and Thiago available could be the exact kind of lift that the side needs.

The Mirror report that with some Liverpool players not expected to report back from international duty until Thursday, Mane and Thiago could both start against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Liverpool were hit with another blow after Naby Keita tested positive whilst away with Guinea, reiterating the major concerns that Klopp cited in staging this international break in the midst of a pandemic.