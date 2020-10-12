Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara has bizarrely taken to Twitter to laugh off rumours linking the Reds with a move for Jack Butland after Adrian’s frailties were on show in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Grabara replied to Oliver Holt’s (the Mail’s Chief Sports Writer) tweet suggesting that Butland would be a fine addition with nothing but a laughing emoji.

The Mirror reported recently that the Merseyside outfit are in talks with the Potters over a transfer, with enough time to seal a deal before Liverpool’s eagerly-anticipated derby clash against rivals Everton.

Butland might not be the answer at all, with the England international producing quite a lot of blunders over the last couple of seasons – here’s a look at his errors just from last term.

Grabara is currently out on loan with Danish side AGF, the 21-year-old spent last season out on loan with Championship outfit Huddersfield so perhaps that’s where his strange hate for Butland began.

This is actually Grabara’s second loan spell with AGF, the Poland Under-21s ace impressed for the outfit in the second-half of the 18/19 season.

It would be extremely awkward for Grabara if Liverpool actually sign Butland – he’ll be left red-faced after openly mocking the 27-year-old on social media.