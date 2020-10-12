Although he’s unlikely to make his debut for Manchester United against Newcastle, it seems that new signing, Edinson Cavani can’t wait to make good on his transfer.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan has set some lofty targets for the Red Devils which, considering the way in which they’ve started the campaign, might well be beyond them this season.

No matter, because Cavani is remaining focused, hungry and positive.

“I think any player who is competitive by nature always wants to be able to win silverware,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“You always work hard so you can give the best account of yourself, and based on performing at your best, you can get the right results.

“Then, when you’ve picked up the right results, you can go on to win trophies and achieve big things.

“I’ve just joined one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think that one of the first objectives it has, as a club, is to win and be champions.

“I believe that you can’t help but think that a club like Manchester United can aspire to win the title.

“Starting with the Premier League, and then moving on to other trophies.

“That’s what I would like to achieve with this club, win trophies, win titles, and then to be able to make the same impression here that I’ve always tried to make with every club I’ve played at.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with the marksman hitting the ground running and alleviating some of the pressure on his shoulders.

With Mauricio Pochettino waiting to step into the Norwegian’s shoes according to the Daily Mirror, more performances such as those against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will hasten Solskjaer’s departure from Old Trafford.

To Cavani’s credit, however, he isn’t even thinking in those terms.

There’s clearly a desire to pay the club back for giving him what’s likely to be his last big pay day in football.