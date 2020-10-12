With just a few days to go now until the transfer window closes in England, for deals between Premier League clubs and their Championship, League One and League Two counterparts, there’s bound to be some movement here and there.

One club who appear to want to get a deal over the line are Swansea City.

According to BBC Sport, the Swans have their eye on 20-year-old Man City centre-back, Joel Latibeaudiere.

Given that Pep Guardiola has just spent out on Ruben Dias to complement the other centre-backs that he already has in situ, the chances of Latibeaudiere getting anywhere near the first-team picture in the near future is minimal.

It’s expected that the youngster will be available on a free transfer having spent last season on loan at Dutch side, FC Twente, where he played five times according to BBC Sport.

He’s yet to play for Man City’s first team, and it would appear that he’s not going to get the chance to do so either.

Should the deal go through, it’s one that’s likely to suit all parties.