According to the Manchester Evening News, defender Di’Shon Bernard is the ‘most likely’ of Manchester United’s young players to leave on loan this week.

The centre-back made his first-team debut in a Europa League tie against Astana last November, with the 19-year-old a key figure for United’s Under-23s side.

The MEN report that Bernard has been in talks with League One and League Two sides over a potential season-long loan move.

It’s stressed that the Red Devils would rather loan out key players from their Under-23s side than keep them at youth level, in a move that offers them senior experience and fast-tracks their development.

Bernard’s debut saw him be part of a young side that lost 2-1 to Kazakhstani outfit Astana.

Bernard has made a total of 24 appearances at Under-23s level for the Red Devils, with the ace not capped at youth level by England.

A loan seems the best option for the talent as Bernard would find it incredibly difficult to win a chance in the first-team this season.

As well as being below fellow talent Teden Mengi in the centre-back pecking order, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has far too many other senior options – with United struggling with quantity instead of quality at centre-back.

Harry Maguire has been unflattering since joining in a marquee move, with Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof both unreliable partners. The likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are also completely out of favour now.