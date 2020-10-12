Menu

Talks held: Young Manchester United defender in discussions over loan exit

According to the Manchester Evening News, defender Di’Shon Bernard is the ‘most likely’ of Manchester United’s young players to leave on loan this week.

The centre-back made his first-team debut in a Europa League tie against Astana last November, with the 19-year-old a key figure for United’s Under-23s side.

The MEN report that Bernard has been in talks with League One and League Two sides over a potential season-long loan move.

It’s stressed that the Red Devils would rather loan out key players from their Under-23s side than keep them at youth level, in a move that offers them senior experience and fast-tracks their development.

Di'Shon Bernard in action for Man United

Bernard’s debut saw him be part of a young side that lost 2-1 to Kazakhstani outfit Astana.

Bernard has made a total of 24 appearances at Under-23s level for the Red Devils, with the ace not capped at youth level by England.

A loan seems the best option for the talent as Bernard would find it incredibly difficult to win a chance in the first-team this season.

As well as being below fellow talent Teden Mengi in the centre-back pecking order, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has far too many other senior options – with United struggling with quantity instead of quality at centre-back.

Harry Maguire has been unflattering since joining in a marquee move, with Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof both unreliable partners. The likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are also completely out of favour now.

