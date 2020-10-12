Video: Arsenal ace Karl Hein makes shocking blunder leading Estonia to concede

Estonia’s UEFA Nations League tie against North Macedonia got off to a horrendous start due to a horrific blunder from young Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

In just the second minute of the encounter, defender Marten Kuusk played what appeared to be a usual safe pass back towards the keeper.

Unfortunately, Hein was well out of his goal so Kuusk’s pass ending up rolling into the back of the net, Hein tried to keep the ball from crossing the line, but the ace’s efforts came far too late.

Can't remember a crazier own goal I've commentated on than this one after just two minutes of the Estonia v North Macedonia game. 18-year-old Arsenal keeper Karl Hein the man beaten. pic.twitter.com/dfkxwfiLUT — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) October 11, 2020

Pictures from L’Equipe

This came on the 18-year-old’s third senior outing for his homeland, with Hein making his international debut for Estonia’s first-team last month.