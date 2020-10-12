Video: Arsenal new boy Thomas Partey produces brilliant assist for Ghana vs Qatar with pinpoint pass over the top

In the 65th minute of Ghana’s international match against Qatar, Arsenal’s deadline day recruit, Thomas Partey, helped extend his nation’s lead with a wonderful assist.

Partey had the ball just before the halfway line and looked up before playing a pinpoint pass over the top of Qatar’s defence and into the path of Samuel Owusu.

The rapid forward punished Qatar by charging towards goal and tucking the ball into the back of the net.

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s hierarchy approved the signing of Thomas Partey for £45m (€50m) after a personal request from boss Mikel Arteta.

This was actually the box-to-box midfielder’s second assist of the game, with Partey receiving that honour after Andre Ayew stopped his long-range shot and tucked it into the back of the net earlier.

Arsenal will absolutely be licking their lips after seeing this, just imaging this kind of pass into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Gabriel Martinelli.