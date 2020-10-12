Video: Bale on fire during Tottenham training session

West Ham had better watch out judging by how good Gareth Bale looks in training.

On loan from Real Madrid, the Welshman has been steadily working back to match fitness during the international break, and it’s fair to say he’s making quite the impression.

The thoroughbred winger already looks in the mood, but he still has a few more days yet to step up his fitness a little more and to make sure he can hit the ground running at the weekend.